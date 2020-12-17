South Africa's rand hits 10-month high as risk appetite nudges up

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand hit a fresh 10-month high on Thursday as progress on a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal and a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep rates low until an economic recovery is secure boosted risk appetite.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.7950 against the U.S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than its previous close. It was trading at its strongest since Feb. 12.

U.S. congressional negotiators haggled on Wednesday over details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that is expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, causing the dollar to languish near a more than two-year trough.FRX/

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday vowed to keep funnelling cash into financial markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure, a promise of long-term help that fell short of some investors' hopes for an immediate move to shore up a recent pandemic-related slide.

Lower interest rates in the United States typically lift demand for higher-yielding assets in emerging markets like South Africa.

In fixed income, the yield on the long-dated 2030 government bond ZAR2030= dipped 2.5 basis points to 8.74%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

