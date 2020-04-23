South Africa's rand gains before president's speech on reopening economy

JOHANNESBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand gained against the dollar early on Thursday, before President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks later on the phased reopening of the economy.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.9000 per dollar, up 0.63% from its previous close.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday announced a 500 billion-rand rescue package, equivalent to 10% of South Africa's gross domestic product, to cushion the economic blow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also said the government would adopt a phased approach to easing lockdown measures, which currently require people to remain in their homes and allow only essential services to operate.

"The rand is currently trading within a relatively limited range, with a generally weaker bias, as risk remains on the back foot," Nedbank analysts said in a note.

"The nation will be looking to the president's address for insights regarding the way forward."

South Africa last month imposed some of the world's strictest measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The initial 21-day lockdown has already been extended by two weeks and is now due to expire on April 30. It is likely to drag the economy into a 6.1% contraction this year, the central bank forecasts.

In fixed income, and the yield on the 10-year government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was up 0.5 basis points to 10.675%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by Larry King)

