South Africa's rand gains as dollar falters

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday after the dollar weakened as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's possible comments on inflation, while domestic focus remained on an upcoming budget speech.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.6500 against the greenback, 0.27% firmer than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar nursed losses near a six-week low on Tuesday.

"After shedding value yesterday ...the rand clawed back some ground," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Citadel Global. "Testimony by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell comes into focus."

Traders expect Powell, who testifies before Congress at 1500 GMT, to provide some reassurance that the Fed will tolerate higher inflation without rushing to raise rates. That might calm bond markets and eventually weigh on the dollar, they said.

Locally, investors await details of South Africa's fiscal consolidation path in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll last week showed South Africa's consolidated fiscal deficit is expected to narrow this year because of an economic rebound, but the long-term trend of higher debt remains unchanged due to COVID-19 and pre-existing spending.

Statistics South Africa will also publish unemployment numbers for the last quarter of 2020 on Tuesday.

Government bonds firmed in early deals, and the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= dipped 8 basis points to 8.945%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.