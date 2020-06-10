South Africa's rand flat with all eyes on U.S. Fed

JOHANNESBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand traded flat early on Wednesday as caution before a U.S. central bank policy decision kept investors on the sidelines.

At 0650 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was flat at 16.6300 per dollar, having reached 16.5770 in Asia before falling back as the global optimism that had driven it to a near three-month high continued to give way.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is not expected to cut interest rates when it meets later in the day, but it is seen taking steps to curb a recent rise in bond yields. Its forecasts for the U.S. economy will also be close watched.

"Any unexpected addition to the Fed's stimulus program and a more dovish than expected statement or a less-bearish-than-before outlook on economic recovery prospects would re-ignite the risk-on rally of late," ETM Analytics said in a note.

"Further out, the ZAR-case remains a bullish one with a strong H2 expected on account of the local unit’s stretched undervaluation versus the dollar and eventual economic recovery prospects."

Bonds inched up in early trade, with the yield on the government issue due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 2 basis points to 9.095%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana, editing by Larry King)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.