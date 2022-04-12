South Africa's rand flat, eyes on U.S. inflation data

JOHANNESBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand held steady against the dollar early on Tuesday, with traders cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data that could support the Federal Reserve's aggressive policy stance to contain rising pricing pressures.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded largely unchanged from its previous close at around 14.5700 against the dollar.

U.S. inflation data is expected to show prices last month gained the most in more than 16 years, according to a Reuters poll of economists, as the war in Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs.

At home, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will release its biannual monetary policy review on Tuesday, which could shed light on the trajectory for interest rates in Africa's most industrialised economy as well as the inflation outlook.

The SARB hiked its main lending rate last month citing risks to the inflation outlook from the war in Ukraine among reasons.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down 2 basis points to 9.625%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

