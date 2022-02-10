South Africa's rand flat ahead of President Ramaphosa's speech

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Thursday, ahead of economic data releases and President Cyril Ramaphosa's annual State of the Nation Address.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 15.2200 against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close.

While global markets awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day, South Africa-focused investors were also awaiting December manufacturing ZAMAN=ECI and mining ZAMNG=ECI figures for clues on the health of the domestic economy at the end of last year.

Ramaphosa's speech, in which he typically announces reforms, is expected to start at 1700 GMT.

"(The address) will be eagerly watched to see how the government plans to deal with poverty, unemployment, COVID regulations, corruption and the struggling economy," said Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= firmed in early deals, with the yield falling 3 basis points to 9.205%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

