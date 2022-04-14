South Africa's rand flat ahead of mining output data

JOHANNESBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was flat in early trade on Thursday, ahead of mining output data likely to shed more light on the state of the economy after poor manufacturing and retail sales numbers.

At 0617 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at around 14.5500 against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close.

Statistics South Africa will publish February mining figures at 0930 GMT.

Data on Wednesday showed retail sales fell 0.5% month-on-month in February, signalling weakening consumer activity amid rising interest rates. On Monday, figures showed manufacturing output was down 1.1% month-on-month in February.

Prices of South Africa export commodities like gold and platinum, which have supported the rand, in recent months, were also flat on Thursday.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity ZAR2030= up 2 basis points to 9.725%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

