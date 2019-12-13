South Africa's rand flat ahead of cabinet meeting on Eskom

By 0705 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.5000 per dollar, 0.08% weaker than its New York close on Thursday.

The cabinet is meeting on Friday to discuss proposals to close an energy gap, including fast-tracking applications of businesses seeking to generate electricity themselves.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who cut short a trip to Egypt to address the power crisis, said on Wednesday that Eskom would work to stabilise the power grid by the end of March.

Eskom said it planned to reduce national grid supplies by 2,000 MW on Friday, as generating units continue to perform at low levels of reliability.

In the fixed income market, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 ZAR186= was down 3 basis points to 8.305%.

