US Markets

South Africa's rand firms slightly on upbeat risk sentiment

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand firmed slightly in early trade on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after U.S. President Donald Trump left hospital following treatment for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed slightly in early trade on Tuesday as risk appetite improved after U.S. President Donald Trump left hospital following treatment for COVID-19.

Renewed hopes of U.S. stimulus also supported riskier currencies.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.5700 versus the U.S. dollar, a tad firmer than its previous close of 16.5775.

After steep losses during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rand has regained levels last seen in March, mainly thanks to improved appetite for risk.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= rose a single basis point to 9.505% in early trade.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular