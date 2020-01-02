US Markets

South Africa's rand firms slightly on trade deal optimism

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand firmed marginally on Thursday, with sentiment towards emerging markets broadly boosted by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on the signing of a trade deal with China, and on higher commodity prices.

By 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 strengthened 0.08% to 14.0050 per dollar from its previous close of 14.0160, its recent rally slowing as investors re-assessed positions in the new year.

Trump said on Tuesday the Phase 1 trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House, spurring demand for currencies of economies reliant on exports to the world's two mega economies.

The Chinese central bank's decision on Wednesday to cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, a move set to boost economic activity, also cheered emerging market sentiment.

"The rand's appreciation has been well-correlated with improving sentiment to China, as trade negotiations with the U.S. finally seem to be turning the corner, supporting sentiment in commodity market," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

Bonds traded slightly weaker, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 government paper ZAR186= up 1.5 basis points to 8.27%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular