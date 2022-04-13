South Africa's rand firms on strong commodity prices

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Wednesday as higher commodity prices offered support, although a firmer U.S. dollar limited gains.

At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 14.4787 against the dollar, around 0.2% firmer than its previous close.

Prices of precious metals such as gold platinum and palladium edged higher on Wednesday as concerns of an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict increased investors' appetite for safe-haven assets.

Higher commodity prices benefit resource-rich South Africa, but gains in the currency were limited as the dollar index .DXY firmed near May 2020 highs after reassurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard that the central bank would stay the course on hiking interest rates.

South Africa-focused investors will look to February retail sales numbers due at 1100 GMT for clues on the health of the domestic economy.

South Africa's central bank said on Tuesday that a continued economic recovery was threatened by surging inflation.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was up one basis point at 9.655%.

