World Markets
PFE

South Africa's rand firms on improved risk appetite

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand started the week firmer on Monday as appetite for risk was supported by hopes of a U.S. fiscal package and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year and data showing China's economy rebounding.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand started the week firmer on Monday as appetite for risk was supported by hopes of a U.S. fiscal package and expectations of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year and data showing China's economy rebounding.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.5125 versus the dollar, 0.23% firmer than its close on Friday.

"The foreign exchange markets continue to trade at the mercy of headlines," Nedbank analysts said in a note. "This time, the global focus is on the ongoing stimulus package talks from the U.S. and the second wave of COVID-19 infections, the measures being implemented and the possibility of a vaccine."

A rally in risk assets was buoyed by hopes of a coronavirus vaccine after drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it could have a coronavirus vaccine ready in the United States by the end of this year.

China's rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic stayed on course last quarter as gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9%, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested risks persisted.

Government bonds were firmer in early deals, and the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= fell 3.5 basis points to 9.31%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular