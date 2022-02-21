South Africa's rand firms on improved risk appetite

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in early trade on Monday, supported by improved risk appetite on news that U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin plan to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.0700 against the dollar, 0.35% firmer than its previous close.

News of the Putin-Biden summit boosted hopes for a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine standoff that has rattled global markets over the past few weeks.

Locally, focus was on the 2022 budget, which is slated to be presented to lawmakers by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.

Investors will be on the lookout for news on South Africa's economic growth and debt trajectory after the Treasury pledged to cut the budget deficit and curb debt in its mid-term budget in November.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat at 9.075% in early deals.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

