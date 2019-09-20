World Markets

South Africa's rand firms on economic stimulus, easing trade tensions

Contributors
Emma Rumney Reuters
Onke Ngcuka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Sept 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Friday, regaining some ground lost overnight on global stimulus to bolster slackening growth and signs of improvement in Sino-U.S. trade relations.

* The rand ZAR=D3 was up 0.39% at 14.7650, as of 0544 GMT, after dropping as much as 1% overnight.

* The rand is benefiting from easing Sino-U.S. trade tensions, Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at FNB private wealth said.

* U.S. and Chinese deputy trade negotiators resumed face-to-face talks for the first time in nearly two months on Thursday, trying to lay the groundwork for high-level talks in early October.

* Asian shares inched up on Friday as economic stimulus around the world eased fears over slowing growth. MKTS/GLOB

* Government bonds were flat, with the yield on benchmark 2026 instrument ZAR186= at 8.21%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Onke Ngcuka; Editing by Aditya Soni)

