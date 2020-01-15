South Africa's rand firms on better-than-expected retail sales data

Adds stocks, updates levels

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Wednesday as November retail sales rose more than expected, giving insight into how the economy performed in the final quarter of last year.

Retail sales rose 2.6% year-on-year in November, as Black Friday discounts lured price-sensitive consumers into stores, data showed on Wednesday.

"Today's figures will boost fourth quarter growth figures as household spending accounts for about 60% of GDP," economists at Nedbank Group Economic Unit wrote in a note.

They cautioned though that strong retail sales growth is not expected to be sustained in the coming months as household spending will be contained by subdued consumer income growth and a deterioration in consumer confidence.

The rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.3950 per dollar at 1554 GMT, 0.11% firmer than its previous close.

The market will now turn its focus on the initial trade deal which U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He were due to sign at the White House at 1630 GMT.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond ZAR186= was flat at 8.26%.

In the equities market, stocks rose, boosted by gains from retailers and gold. The Johannesburg All-Share index .JALSH closed 0.17% firmer at 58,063 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 0.21% to 51,835 points.

The general retail index .JGERE climbed 0.66%, buoyed by gains in drugstore Clicks CLSJ.J, up 2.81%, clothing and homeware retailer TFG TFGJ.J, up 1.86% and supermarket chain Spar group SPPJ.J, up 1.74%, on the back of stronger than expected November retail sales.

Gold stocks benefited from higher prices, which rose on renewed worries about U.S.-China relations ahead of the signing of an initial trade deal. GOL/

Sibanye-Stillwater <SGLJ.J> climbed 2.99%, while Royal Bafokeng Platinum RBPJ.J rose 2.19% on the back of higher platinum prices.

