World Markets

South Africa's rand firms, focus on central bank meeting

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand firmed early on Monday as the dollar eased, with market focus in the week on domestic inflation data and the central bank's monetary policy meeting.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Monday as the dollar eased, with market focus in the week on domestic inflation data and the central bank's monetary policy meeting.

At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.3050 against the dollar, 0.23% firmer than its previous close.

The dollar eased back from near an almost 16-month high versus major peers on Monday, as traders awaited fresh clues on the U.S. economy after bringing forward bets last week for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike on the back of red-hot inflation.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) starts its three-day monetary policy committee meeting on Tuesday, with the decision on interest rates due on Thursday.

A Reuters poll found that thirteen of 20 economists surveyed between Nov. 10-12 said the repo rate would be kept unchanged at 3.50%, while the other seven predicted a hike of 25 basis points.

But in an extra question answered by 12 economists, a median of responses suggested there was an almost 50% chance the SARB would hike interest rates at this meeting.

Prior to that, eyes will be on consumer price inflation numbers and retail sales figures due to Wednesday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 ZAR2030= maturity was down a single basis point to 9.39%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular