South Africa's rand firms, focus on budget

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in early trade on Monday, as investors' risk appetite improved ahead of Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's maiden medium-term budget speech this week.

At 0637 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.6950 against the dollar, 0.43% firmer than its previous close.

"Risk appetite has grown, and emerging marker currencies are on the front foot," TreasuryONE Currency Strategist Andre Cilliers said in a note. "A sustained break of the 15.00 rand (to the dollar) level will bring the 14.85 rand target into play."

The rand has been volatile in recent sessions with price swings driven by domestic politics and U.S. monetary policy.

While global market focus was on Wednesday's U.S. inflation data, South African-focused investors are also awaiting the Medium Term Budget Policy Statement as well as mining and manufacturing, all due on Thursday.

Government bonds also firmed in early deals, and the yield on the 2030 maturity ZAR2030= dipped 8 basis points to 9.37%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

