South Africa's rand firms as virus vaccine rollout progress lifts risk appetite

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar early on Monday, as progress on the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine lifted riskier assets globally.

As of 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.00500 against the U.S. dollar, 0.61% firmer than its New York close on Friday. The dollar slid close to two-year lows as investors sought high-yielding assets, driven by a Brexit deal, a U.S. coronavirus relief plan, and the outlook for vaccines.

The first shipments of Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE's BNTX.O approved coronavirus vaccine in the United States on Sunday raised hopes for a faster economic recovery.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address due later in the evening on the government's response to the pandemic dampened the inflows, with speculation on tighter lockdown restrictions curbing the enthusiasm.

"There's a very real risk local lockdown restrictions could be expanded and tightened in the near future, which would severely impede the ZAR's ability to capitalise on the broader improvement in market sentiment," said economists at ETM Analytics.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said last week South Africa had entered a second wave of the new coronavirus.

South Africa is the worst-hit country on the African continent, with more than 860,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 23,000 deaths.

Stocks stayed largely muted as investors remained cautious ahead of the president's address.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed up 0.16% at 59,509 points. The blue-chip top 40 companies index was up 0.11% at 54,521 at end of trading on Monday.

Bonds weakened with the yield on the 2030 instrument ZAR2030= adding 0.5 basis points at 8.795%.

