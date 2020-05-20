World Markets

South Africa's rand firms as vaccine hopes boost risk demand

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
South Africa's rand edged up early on Wednesday, clinging on to gains spurred by global hopes of a coronavirus vaccine even as investors remained cautious and limited their bets a day ahead of a central bank rate decision.

At 0700 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.14% firmer at 18.3200 per dollar, versus an overnight close of 18.3460.

Optimism that a COVID-19 vaccine trial is showing promising results has lifted demand for emerging market currencies in recent sessions, but fears around the depth of a global recession due to the pandemic have dampened risk appetite.

"For now, it seems that the market may be in wait-and-see mode ahead of tomorrow's SARB rate verdict. This means that we could be in store for some more range-bound trading in the session ahead," economists at ETM Analytics said in a note.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to cut rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%, but some see the possibility of a deeper, 100 bps cut. That's on top of 225 bps-worth of rate reductions since March.

