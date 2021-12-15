South Africa's rand firms as traders await inflation data, Fed decision

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand edged up in early trade on Wednesday, as investors awaited domestic inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting outcome.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 16.0800 against the dollar, 0.12% firmer than its previous close.

"The foreign exchange markets are likely to trade cautiously and erratically as they await the outcome of the Fed meeting this evening," analysts at Nedbank said in a note.

Traders are watching the Fed to see whether it accelerates tapering of its bond buying programme and brings forward its projections for interest rate rises.

U.S. interest rate hikes tend to drain capital away from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets including South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

On the local front, several domestic data releases are set for Wednesday, including the November consumer price index ZACPIY=ECI, producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI and a leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.