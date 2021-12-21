World Markets

South Africa's rand firms as risk appetite improves

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as market appetite for risk assets and currencies improved, though a surge in Omicron COVID-19 cases keeps investors worried.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar in early trade on Tuesday, as market appetite for risk assets and currencies improved, though a surge in Omicron COVID-19 cases keeps investors worried.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.7825 against the dollar, 0.24% firmer than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index .DXY hovered below recent highs, having lost ground overnight after a blow to Democratic spending plans in Washington. USD/

Trading has been choppy in markets worldwide amid a global surge in Omicron cases, the possibility of more restrictions and thin year-end liquidity.

Many countries are on high alert as COVID-19 cases surge just days ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, while the health crisis also takes a toll on financial markets and impacts global economic recovery.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 0.5 basis points to 9.215%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The South African Economic Performance During The Pandemic

Dec 13, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular