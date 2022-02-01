South Africa's rand firms as dollar struggles

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, holding on to gains made in the previous session after the dollar fell as investors consolidated recent gains in the greenback.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.3625 against the dollar, 0.21% firmer than its previous close.

The rand is recovering after last week's losses, as bets for U.S. interest rate hikes increased on a hawkish shift by the Federal Reserve at a time when the South African Reserve Bank's forward guidance was seen less hawkish than market expectations.

On Tuesday, the dollar nursed its wounds following its biggest drop in nearly three weeks against major peers overnight, as Fed policymakers allayed investor fears of a very rapid tightening of monetary policy.

South African government bonds also firmed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity ZAR2030= down 3.5 basis points to 9.365%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

