South Africa's rand firms as dollar, stocks fall

South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday thanks to a weaker dollar, as investors fretted that weakness in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors could herald a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday thanks to a weaker dollar, as investors fretted that weakness in the U.S. manufacturing and service sectors could herald a slowdown in the world's largest economy.

At 1610 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.98% firmer at 15.1400.

The dollar fell as weak U.S. data deepened concerns over economic growth and bolstered bets for further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. FRX/

Lower U.S. interest rate expectations lift investors' appetite for emerging markets assets, which offer higher returns but carry more risk.

Investors will now be eyeing the U.S. non-farm payrolls release on Friday.

Stocks on the other hand suffered as a result of the negative sentiment. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-Share Index fell 0.51% to 53,727 points, while the blue-chip Top-40 Index shed 0.54% to 47,743 points.

Gold stocks were on the up as investors sought a safe haven. Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J rose 6.47% to 1057.5 rand, followed by AngloGold Ashanti ANGJ.J, up 3% to 303 rand, and Sibanye Gold SGLJ.J, which closed 2.8% higher at 23.51 rand. Impala Platinum IMPJ.J and Goldfields GFIJ.J also benefited.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 ZAR186= fell 3.5 basis point to 8.245%.

