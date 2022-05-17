South Africa's rand firms as dollar retreats from 20-year high

JOHANNESBURG, May 17 (Reuters) - South African rand firmed in early trade on Tuesday, as a pullback in the U.S. dollar offered support despite continued power cuts that cloud the outlook of domestic economic growth.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0375 against the dollar, 0.71% firmer than its previous close.

The dollar =USD fought for a footing after falling from near 20-year highs on Monday, as investors trimmed bets on whether U.S. interest rate hikes will drive further dollar gains. USD/

On Monday, a stronger dollar and a power crisis at home saw the rand hit its weakest since Nov. 2021.

State power utility Eskom implemented deeper controlled outages due to more breakdowns at its generating units, meaning a larger part of the country experienced rolling blackouts. The power cuts were expected to continue on Tuesday.

Government bonds firmed alongside the currency, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity ZAR2030= down 5 basis points to 9.965%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

