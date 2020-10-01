World Markets

South Africa's rand firms as dollar loses ground

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand firmed more than 1% in early trade on Thursday, as an easing dollar and signs of progress in talks for fresh U.S. stimulus measures bolstered investors' risk appetite.

At 0635 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.5900 per dollar, 1.06% firmer than its close on Wednesday.

"The rand is benefitting from the dollar selloff," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions in Pretoria.

The dollar weakened, as robust U.S. data and fresh hopes for U.S. fiscal stimulus had investors confident enough about economic recovery prospects to seek out riskier currencies.FRX/

Government bonds also firmed, and the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down 3.5 basis points to 9.41%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

