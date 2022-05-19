South Africa's rand firms ahead of rate decision

World Markets

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

JOHANNESBURG, May 19 (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed in early trade on Thursday as the U.S. dollar eased, and as investors await a central bank rates decision where a hike is expected to contain high inflation.

At 0606 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.0525 against the dollar, 0.31% firmer than its previous close.

The safe-have dollar index =USD edged lower as signs of an easing in Shanghai's coronavirus lockdown lifted appetite for riskier assets in the global market.

Investors await the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy decision, to be announced at a media briefing due to start at 1300 GMT.

A Reuters poll published on Friday forecast the bank would make its first 50 basis-point repo rate hike in more than six years, taking it to 4.75% ZAREPO=ECI, to prevent potential second-round effects from higher consumer prices.

Consumer price inflation remained at a five-year high of 5.9% in April, just within the central bank's 3%-6% target range, according to data published by Statistics South Africa earlier on Wednesday.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was up 1.5 basis points to 9.995%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

