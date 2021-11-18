World Markets

South Africa's rand firms ahead of interest rate decision

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand was slightly firmer early on Thursday, as investors awaited the outcome of a central bank monetary policy meeting later in the day.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4700 against the dollar, 0.1% firmer than its previous close.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its last repo rate ZAREPO=ECI decision for the year at around 1300 GMT.

There was no consensus on the outcome, as a Reuters poll showed economists were split, with 13 predicting the rate will remain unchanged at 3.5% and seven expecting a 25 basis point increase.

"Markets are trading erratically, as there is no clear consensus view... ahead of this event, price action and liquidity are likely to be tested," Nedbank analysts said in a note.

The central bank slashed rates by 300 basis points last year to a record low as the economy battled the coronavirus crisis. But there has been a modest pickup in inflationary pressures in the second half of this year.

The SARB's inflation target band is 3%-6%. Statistics agency data showed on Wednesday that annual consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI stayed at 5.0% in October, the same level as in September.

Government bonds were also firmer in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 ZAR2030= maturity down 2 basis points to 9.445%.

