South Africa's rand firms after trade data, stocks rise

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as strong trade balance numbers lifted the pressure on a currency which had plunged a day earlier following a sovereign credit rating downgrade, while stocks also closed higher.

At 1550 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.78% firmer at 17.7700 to the dollar.

South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 14.15 billion rand ($796.55 million) in February compared with a revised 2.72 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 2 billion rand surplus for February.

The positive trade figures were a relief for the currency, which fell to an all-time low on Monday after Moody's downgraded South Africa's debt to "junk" late on Friday, with market anxiety over coronavirus adding to the pressure.

Bonds also firmed, with the 10-year government bond's yield ZAR2030= falling 62.5 basis points to 10.965%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 2.47% to 40,738.57 points and the All-Share index .JALSH climbed 2.48% to 44,490.31 points.

($1 = 17.7641 rand)

