World Markets

South Africa's rand firms after trade data, stocks rise

Contributors
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Promit Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as strong trade balance numbers lifted the pressure on a currency which had plunged a day earlier following a sovereign credit rating downgrade, while stocks also closed higher.

Updates prices

JOHANNESBURG, March 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday as strong trade balance numbers lifted the pressure on a currency which had plunged a day earlier following a sovereign credit rating downgrade, while stocks also closed higher.

At 1550 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.78% firmer at 17.7700 to the dollar.

South Africa's trade balance recorded a surplus of 14.15 billion rand ($796.55 million) in February compared with a revised 2.72 billion rand deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 2 billion rand surplus for February.

The positive trade figures were a relief for the currency, which fell to an all-time low on Monday after Moody's downgraded South Africa's debt to "junk" late on Friday, with market anxiety over coronavirus adding to the pressure.

Bonds also firmed, with the 10-year government bond's yield ZAR2030= falling 62.5 basis points to 10.965%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index .JTOPI rose 2.47% to 40,738.57 points and the All-Share index .JALSH climbed 2.48% to 44,490.31 points.

($1 = 17.7641 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular