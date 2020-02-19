South Africa's rand firms after CPI data, stocks rise

Updates prices

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday as data showed an uptick in consumer inflation but the January figure of 4.5% remained well below the central bank's upper target range, supporting the currency's carry-trade appeal.

Stocks rose, led by gains in mining shares.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.09% firmer at 14.9900, after touching a session high of 14.9280 following the release of the inflation figures.

Statistics South Africa said headline consumer price inflation quickened in the year to January from 4.0% in December, below the central bank's upper target of 6%.

Low inflation against relatively high lending rates has supported the rand's attractiveness as a carry-trade target with yield-hungry investors happy to ignore local risks for higher returns.

Falling prices, partly due to slack economic activity, have allowed the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to reduce lending rates to their lowest since 2015, while maintaining a competitive real return rate due to falling rates in the U.S. and developing markets.

"We do not expect the latest figure to have an impact on the SARB’s expectations, with the central bank most likely being forced to sit back and wait for the budget, and then doing its best to assume how the budget will be interpreted by markets," said Jacques Nel at NKC African Economics.

Investors will be looking at minutes of the Federal Reserve's January meeting for insight into its thoughts about the risks posed by the coronavirus outbreakin China and the direction of monetary policy. The report is due at 1900 GMT.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up 0.39% at 52,126, with the broader all-share .JALSH also rising 0.39% to 57,940.

Leading gainers on the blue-chip index was miner Gold Fields GFIJ.J, whose shares rose nearly 10% as bullion climbed towards a seven-year peak on concerns over the global economic impact of the coronavirus.GOL/

Shares in Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J also benefited from higher commodity prices, rising 6.72%.

Bonds firmed, with the yield on the 2026 government issue ZAR186= down 2.5 basis points at 7.975%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Nick Macfie)

