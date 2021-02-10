South Africa's rand firmer, stocks push ahead

Adds latest prices, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 10 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Wednesday, holding near a five-week high hit in the previous session as rising hopes of a $1.9 trillion stimulus programme in the United States elevated risk demand.

At 1500 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.41% firmer at 14.6800 per dollar, compared with a previous close of 14.7400 - its strongest level since Jan. 5.

"The rand and other emerging market currencies continued to make steady gains against the US dollar, which remained under pressure as growing optimism over the global recovery boosted riskier assets," said RMB's Mpho Molopyane in a note.

"Continued improvement in risk sentiment over the coming days could see the USD/ZAR test the next key technical level of 14.50."

U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill is expected to pass through Congress with little change despite opposition from Republicans over the aid's price tag.

Analysts see the fiscal spending, coupled with continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy, dragging down the dollar in the longer term, feeding demand for risk assets.

Bonds also firmed; the yield on the long-dated benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was down 3.5 basis points to 8.555%.

The main indexes of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) pushed ahead to a new record, continuing its winning streak for six consecutive sessions as the U.S. stimulus hopes reinforced local positive sentiments.

The benchmark FTSE/JSE all-share index .JALSH closed up 1.52% at 66,151 points and the benchmark FTSE/JSE top-40 companies index ended up 1.63% at 60,638 points.

The rally was mainly driven by mining stocks led by high gold and platinum prices.

The market was also boosted by hopes that the country would start vaccinations soon as the government assured on Wednesday that its vaccination programme was on schedule and it was also in advanced talks to secure more vaccines.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

