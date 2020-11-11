World Markets
PFE

South Africa's rand firmer as rising virus cases weigh on U.S. dollar

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as the greenback was hurt by a spike in new coronavirus infections in the United States and logistical challenges over the mass roll-out of a potential vaccine.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed against a weaker dollar in early trade on Wednesday, as the greenback was hurt by a spike in new coronavirus infections in the United States and logistical challenges over the mass roll-out of a potential vaccine.

At 0615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.5700 against the U.S. dollar, 0.32% firmer than its Tuesday's close.

Rand had slipped in the previous session on local political turmoil after South African police issued an arrest warrant on corruption charges for Ace Magashule, a top official of the governing African National Congress party.

Federal Reserve policymakers said on Tuesday that surging coronavirus cases threatened to slow the U.S. economic growth once more in coming months and that more targeted government aid was needed.

Meanwhile, a breakthrough in the coronavirus vaccine, after drugmaker Pfizer PFE.N said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, has brought to light the logistical challenges of distributing hundreds of millions of doses once it becomes available.

In fixed income, the yield on the government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= was flat at 8.875%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular