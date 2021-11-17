World Markets

South Africa's rand firmer ahead of CPI, retail sales data

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand firmed early on Wednesday, as traders awaited consumer price inflation and retail sales data due later in the day, as well as an interest rate decision on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Wednesday, as traders awaited consumer price inflation and retail sales data due later in the day, as well as an interest rate decision on Thursday.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4875 against the dollar, 0.19% firmer than its previous close, recovering after hitting 15.5700 earlier – its weakest in more than eight months as the dollar strengthened.

Investors are awaiting domestic inflation data, due alongside retail sales data on Wednesday, and the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday.

"Today's CPI and retail sales data will be important gauges to see if the SARB will raise interest rates," said Bianca Botes, director at Citadel Global.

The central bank slashed its repo rate by 300 basis points last year to a record low as the economy battled the coronavirus crisis. However, inflation has accelerated since July's 4.6% year-on-year to 5% in September.

A Reuters poll found 13 of 20 economists surveyed between Nov. 10-12 said the SARB would keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.50%, while the other seven predicted a hike of 25 basis points.

But in an extra question answered by 12 economists, a median of responses suggested there was an almost 50% chance the SARB would hike interest rates at this meeting.

In fixed income, the yield on benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was up a single basis point to 9.465%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    Rubenstein Says China Isn't as Attractive as It Once Was

    Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein says his two biggest concerns are rising interest rates and the U.S.-China relationship. He talks with Bloomberg's Dani Burger at the SuperReturn International private equity and venture capital conference.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular