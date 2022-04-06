US Markets

South Africa's rand falls versus stronger dollar

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell in early trade on Wednesday, as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials bolstered the dollar.

At 0605 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 14.7300 against the dollar, 0.4% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar scaled its highest in nearly two years as Fed officials pushed for a quick reduction in the central bank's bloated balance sheet, with one of them expressing openness to hefty rate increases of half a percentage point.

Higher rates in developed markets tend to drain capital from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa.

Government bonds weakened alongside the currency, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 maturity ZAR2030= rising 3.5 basis points to 9.615%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

