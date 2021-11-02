South Africa's rand falls, local polls results awaited

Adds analyst, early results, updates prices

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell on Tuesday, as markets awaited initial results of Monday's municipal elections and ahead of several key global central bank meetings that could set the tone for risk appetite heading into next year.

At 1441 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 15.4375 against the dollar, 0.13% weaker than its previous close.

Vote counting in municipal elections was under way on Tuesday, with early tallies giving the ruling African National Congress (ANC) 46% of the vote with results in from just over a quarter of polling stations.

The poll came while the ANC is facing mounting discontent over poor services and stark inequality 27 years after the end of white minority rule.

While global factors were weighing on the currency, concerns the ANC could record losses were likely also having an impact, Commerzbank said in a note.

"This might further weaken the position of the party and of President Cyril Ramaphosa, which in turn might dampen the prospect of further reforms," it said, adding if this were to materialise it would weaken the ability of the rand to regain ground.

Globally, markets were worrying about the prospect that extraordinary pandemic-era stimulus could begin to be unwound.

Immediate focus was on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which on Tuesday took a major step towards that by abandoning an ultra-low target for bond yields and opening the door for an early hike in cash rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and South African Reserve Bank are also expected to announce policy decisions this week.

Higher rates in developed countries often drain capital away from higher-yielding but riskier emerging markets such as South Africa, weighing on their currencies.

The South African Reserve Bank will be weighing whether to raise interest rates at a meeting later this week.

Stock markets were up, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 Index .JTOPI rising 0.58% to 61,158 points and the broader All-Share Index .JALSH closing 0.46% higher at 67,782 points.

Shares in retailer Massmart MSMJ.J, majority owned by Walmart WMT.O, enjoyed an 8.56% boost after it reported higher nine-month comparable sales and cost savings.

Bonds also rose, with the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2030 ZAR2030= down 0.5 basis points to 9.635%.

