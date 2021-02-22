South Africa's rand falls, focus on budget speech

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell early on Monday in cautious trade ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech later in the week that is expected to provide some insights into the outlook for the economy and public finances.

The rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.7775 against the U.S. dollar as of 0645 GMT, 0.56% weaker than its close on Friday. This was despite the greenback weakening against other currencies. FRX

The currency strengthened to a one-year high of 14.4050 early last week, largely driven by improved global risk demand.

But the rally was halted as investors booked profits and became cautious ahead of the budget speech on Wednesday.

"(The rand) has now breached beyond the 14.7000 level, which has provided a technical resistance for the move lower, this in an exceptionally limited liquidity environment, which is likely to continue as we head towards the budget speech later in the week," analysts at Nedbank said in a note.

A Reuters poll forecast showed on Friday that South Africa's consolidated fiscal deficit is expected to narrow this year because of an economic rebound, but the long-term trend of higher debt remains unchanged due to COVID-19 and pre-existing spending.

Government bonds also weakened, and the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= rose 7.5 basis points to 8.980%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Uttaresh.V)

