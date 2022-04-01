South Africa's rand falls as risk appetite wanes

JOHANNESBURG, April 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand struggled for momentum against a stronger dollar in early trade on Friday, as a lack of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks weighed on appetite for risky assets.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 14.6300 against the dollar, around 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are also set to resume later on Friday, with Ukraine preparing for further attacks.

Even though the uncertainty over the war in Ukraine has impacted the rand, the currency has remained resilient thanks to higher commodity prices that benefit the resource-rich country.

The rand has strengthened almost 9% this year.

Investors were looking forward to the March U.S. jobs data, due later in the day, for wage inflation and cues on the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

"The rand has over the course of the week thus far made a number of forays sub the 14.5000 technical support level, and on each occasion, the local unit has failed to consolidate these gains," Nedbank analysts wrote in a note.

"Yesterday, the price action suggested the markets had lost faith in their short USD positions, this ahead of various U.S. data releases today."

South African-focused investors will also look forward to Moody's review of the country's sovereign credit ratings, scheduled for Friday.

Moody's has South Africa's long-term foreign-currency rating on Ba2 it has a negative outlook. Its long-term local-currency rating is also at Ba2.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was up 0.3 basis points to 9.63%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 10 346 1084;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.