South Africa's rand falls as power cuts continue

Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo. Reuters
South Africa's rand weakened early on Thursday, with the market soured by continued scheduled power cuts locally and as global risk appetite faltered.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.3650 against the dollar, 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

Power utility Eskom said on Wednesday it would implement power cuts until Monday because of breakdowns at some of its generating units, the latest in a series of outages that have constrained economic growth in South Africa.

Investors were also awaiting signals from central banks in Britain and Europe on interest rates, with the U.S. jobs report on Friday in focus too.

"The rand yesterday failed to post new lows as USD buyers held sway for much of the session, this as the markets await the outcome of the ECB meeting and ahead of the much anticipated U.S. data tomorrow," Nedbank analysts wrote in a note.

Policy decisions from the Bank of England (BoE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) are due at 1200 GMT and 1245 GMT, respectively.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was down 0.5 basis points to 9.255%.

