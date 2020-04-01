World Markets

South Africa's rand falls as global recession fears mount

Contributor
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday as anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect of a global recession weighed on investor confidence.

JOHANNESBURG, April 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Wednesday as anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect of a global recession weighed on investor confidence.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.0200 per dollar, 0.86% weaker than its previous close.

"The global economic downturn and a potential recession are currently top of mind for markets, as the oil price war and coronavirus pandemic continue to dominate headlines and leave financial destruction in their wake," said Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions.

South African officials have imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to try to contain the virus, including deploying the army to support police during a 21-day lockdown that started on Friday.

Government bonds also weakened, with the yield on the 10-year instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= adding 22.5 basis points to 11.190%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: The State of European Markets

Jill Malandrino was joined by Bjorn Sibbern, EVP, Head of European Market Services, Nasdaq, to discuss the state of the European markets.

8 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular