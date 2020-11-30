South Africa's rand falls ahead of trade data

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened in early trade on Monday, as investors awaited local trade and budget data for more insight on the state of the economy.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2700 versus the U.S. dollar, 0.2% weaker than its New York close on Friday.

"What is more interesting is that the rand and other EM's have not reacted in the same manner as the previous weeks with regards to U.S. dollar weakness," Andre Botha, senior dealer at TreasuryONE said in a note.

"It will be interesting to see whether the EM market has become a bit saturated or if there is a follow-through of sentiment in the early part of the week."

South Africa-focused investors will look to October trade and budget figures due later in the session for clues on economic prospects for Africa's most industrialised economy, which was in recession even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government bonds also weakened in early deals, and the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= added 2 basis points to 8.98%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

