South Africa's rand falls after dismal data, stocks rise

South Africa's rand fell against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier in the session, following a string of dismal economic data.

At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.3% weaker at 14.8700 per dollar, retreating after sailing to a session best of 14.7320.

Data on Wednesday showed retail sales in December fell 0.4% year-on-year, lagging market expectations for an increase of 1.5%.

The disappointing retail figures came after data on Tuesday showing unemployment remained at an 11-year peak in the fourth quarter and manufacturing output for December shrank 5.9% year-on-year.

Mining output data will be released on Thursday before President Cyril Ramaphosa gives a speech opening parliament. He is expected to give details on government plans for ailing power utility Eskom.

"With government debt projections high and climbing in South Africa as a % of GDP, particular market focus will centre on Eskom," Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec wrote in a note.

"Cosatu’s (labour union) recent proposition to use civil servants pension funds to purchase a major stake in Eskom's debt, could alleviate some of the pressures on the sovereign debt trajectory, and so South Africa's credit ratings profile."

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index rose 1.56% to 52,000. The broader all-share .JALSH was up 1.34% to 57,744.

Shares in telecoms giant MTN Group MTNJ.J jumped 6% to 88.10 rand after the company posted a 2019 profit jump of up to 50%.

In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 government issue ZAR2030= was up 1.5 basis points to 8.88%.

