South Africa's rand falls after dismal data, stocks rise

Updates rand, bonds prices; adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Wednesday, giving up gains from earlier in the session, following a string of dismal economic data.

At 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.3% weaker at 14.8700 per dollar, retreating after sailing to a session best of 14.7320.

Data on Wednesday showed retail sales in December fell 0.4% year-on-year, lagging market expectations for an increase of 1.5%.

The disappointing retail figures came after data on Tuesday showing unemployment remained at an 11-year peak in the fourth quarter and manufacturing output for December shrank 5.9% year-on-year.

Mining output data will be released on Thursday before President Cyril Ramaphosa gives a speech opening parliament. He is expected to give details on government plans for ailing power utility Eskom.

"With government debt projections high and climbing in South Africa as a % of GDP, particular market focus will centre on Eskom," Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec wrote in a note.

"Cosatu’s (labour union) recent proposition to use civil servants pension funds to purchase a major stake in Eskom's debt, could alleviate some of the pressures on the sovereign debt trajectory, and so South Africa's credit ratings profile."

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index rose 1.56% to 52,000. The broader all-share .JALSH was up 1.34% to 57,744.

Shares in telecoms giant MTN Group MTNJ.J jumped 6% to 88.10 rand after the company posted a 2019 profit jump of up to 50%.

In fixed income, the yield on the 2030 government issue ZAR2030= was up 1.5 basis points to 8.88%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Tanisha Heiberg, editing by Larry King)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.