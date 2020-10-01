South Africa's rand extends gains, stocks up marginally

Adds latest prices

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand extended its winning streak to a fourth session on Thursday as emerging and risk assets continued to benefit from political and economic uncertainty in the United States and prospects of a smooth rebound in global growth.

At 1615 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.51% firmer at 16.6825 per dollar compared to its previous close of 16.7675, bringing gains since Monday to nearly 4%.

Confusion over November's U.S. election, following Wednesday's chaotic debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden, combined with mixed jobs data to dampen the appeal of the U.S. dollar.

The greenback USD= slipped to its lowest in nine-days as investors found more reasons to make riskier bets, though traders warned the move may be short-lived.

Large outflows from emerging market investments towards the end of September point to a big "risk-off" shift brewing, economists at the Institute of International Finance said.

Local economic data was also mixed, showing South Africa's economy was on the mend but from a very low base. The seasonally-adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered further in September, but new car sales were down for an eight month in row.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange firmed marginally, halting a two-day losing streak. The FTSE/JSE all share index .JALSH was up 0.34% to close at 54,447 points while the FTSE/JSE top 40 companies index .JTOPI closed up 0.23% at 50,159 points.

The advance was led by local banks which gained on hopes of the domestic economy recovering as South Africa's tourism sector opened up to international travel from Thursday. The banking index .JBANK was up almost one percent at the closing bell.

Bonds also firmed, with the yield on benchmark 2030 paper ZAR2030= was down 3.5 basis points to 9.41%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

