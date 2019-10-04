South Africa's rand ends week on stronger footing

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand rose on Friday, lifted by improved appetite for riskier currencies amid steady U.S. jobs growth.

At 1615 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.8% firmer than its previous close at 15.04 per U.S. dollar.

Global investor sentiment was dented this week by poor U.S. economic data which also fed through into the rand, which some traders use as a proxy for emerging market risk.

But U.S. jobs data on Friday suggested the outlook for the world's largest economy may not be as bad as some had feared.

In the absence of local data releases, that was enough to lift South African assets.

The yield on South Africa's benchmark 2026 government bond ZAR186= fell 6 basis points to 8.185%, reflecting a higher bond price.

Stocks were up, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's All-Share Index .JALSH rising 0.5% to 53,993 points and the blue-chip Top-40 Index .JTOPI closing 0.48% higher at 47,975 points.

Financials and other sectors that benefit from positive economic sentiment were the biggest winners, with mobile operators MTN MTNJ.J, banks, such as FirstRand FSRJ.J and retailers, including Shoprite SHPJ.J leading the index higher.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Emma Rumney, editing by Louise Heavens)

