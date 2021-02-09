World Markets
AZN

South Africa's rand edges higher on stimulus hopes

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday, recovering from a slip in the previous session as optimism about the passing of a stimulus programme in the United States boosted risk demand.

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed early on Tuesday, recovering from a slip in the previous session as optimism about the passing of a stimulus programme in the United States boosted risk demand.

At 0645 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.34% firmer at 14.8300 per dollar against an overnight close of 14.8800 in New York.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is pushing hard to conclude a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Analysts see the massive fiscal spending, coupled with continued ultra-easy Federal Reserve monetary policy, dragging down the dollar in the longer term, feeding demand for risk assets.

"The rand was supported by US stimulus optimism while better-than-expected fiscal revenue performance ahead of the February budget speech boosted sentiment," said analysts at NKC African Economics in a note.

"We continue to expect that a favourable external backdrop, shaped by a policy-led correction in the dollar, will support the risk-sensitive rand."

The rand has also been supported by better than expected revenue collection, rising commodity prices and a trade surplus led by exports.

With no major data due on Tuesday trade is expected to be choppy, with markets also eyeing the local rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Bonds edged firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 issue ZAR2030= down 2 basis points to 8.49%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Gareth Jones)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More