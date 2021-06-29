South Africa's rand eases as virus fears grow

World Markets

South Africa's rand weakened slightly early on Tuesday with the safe-haven U.S. dollar on a firm footing amid concerns new coronavirus outbreaks could undermine a global economic recovery.

At 0620 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 14.2505 against the dollar, 0.11% weaker than its previous close.

The greenback hovered just below a two-month high, with investors waiting for Friday's U.S. jobs report that could influence the Federal Reserve's view on stimulus tapering and interest rate hikes. FRX/

Fears over the spread of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant are denting sentiment at a time when markets are on edge after the Fed shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tightened COVID-19 restrictions for 14 days, with the country, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, in the grip of a third wave of infections.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was up 0.5 basis point at 8.965%, reflecting slightly weaker prices.

