World Markets

South Africa's rand drops on fears over new virus strains, travel bans

Contributor
Emma Rumney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

he rand fell on Monday as some countries banned flights to nations, including Britain and South Africa, where new, fast-spreading strains of the coronavirus were detected.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 21 - The rand fell on Monday as some countries banned flights to nations, including Britain and South Africa, where new, fast-spreading strains of the coronavirus were detected.

At 0542 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.7500 versus the dollar, 1.46% weaker than its New York close on Friday, when it extended a rally on growing global risk appetite.

However, sentiment was weighed on Monday by the introduction of stricter lockdowns in Britain, as well as a decision by several of its European neighbours to stop travel with the country after it identified a new variant of the virus.

South Africa said on Friday a virus strain similar to the one reported in the United Kingdom was driving a second wave in the country, prompting some countries to include South Africa in their travel bans.

The dour developments eclipsed news that a deal had been struck on the long-awaited U.S. stimulus bill.

Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the instrument due in 2030 ZAR2030= at 8.705%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Aditya Soni)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular