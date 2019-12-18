South Africa's rand down as gains on global sentiment fade

World Markets

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 18 - South Africa's rand slipped against a stronger dollar on Wednesday.

* The rand was 14.4480 versus the greenback by 0814 GMT, 0.4% weaker than the previous day's close. ZAR=D3

* An index measuring the dollar against a basket of six major currencies jumped to a six-day high of 97.343 .DXY and was last up 0.1% at 97.302 after strong U.S. economic data.

* The rand had already fallen a day earlier as recent gains over optimism about a preliminary US-China trade deal gave way to profit-taking and concerns about Britain's exit from the European Union.

* Wayne McCurrie, of FNB Wealth and Investments, told Reuters while the rand had lost a couple of cents it has performed very well recently, bolstered by international events even in the face of problems with the economy and power supply at home.

* "The specific little bit of weakness today, there is no news or event you can put your finger on," he said. "It's nothing in the bigger scheme of things."

* Stocks were higher, with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index up 0.89% and the broader all-share index also up 0.79%.

* Government bonds were flat, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument up 0.1 basis point at 8.3%. ZAR186=

(Reporting by Kara Vanderberg and Emma Rumney)

