World Markets

South Africa's rand dips on second wave coronavirus fears

Contributor
Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand weakened early on Tuesday as global fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections dampened demand for emerging currencies and investors shied away from risk.

JOHANNESBURG, May 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Tuesday as global fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections dampened demand for emerging currencies and investors shied away from risk.

At 0730 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.15% weaker at 18.4500 per dollar compared to a close at 18.4220 overnight in New York.

Investor concerns about new virus infections in China, Germany and South Korea have driven safe-haven demand in low liquidity trade and reduced interest in emerging markets that are banking on a quick restart of the global economy.

Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the government paper due in 2030 ZAR2030= rising 6 basis points to 9.505%.

Among equities, platinum producer Sibanye Stillwater SSWJ.J posted a sharp rise in first-quarter core earnings, benefiting from higher metal prices and robust output from its South African and U.S. operations.

Supermarket chain Pick 'n Pay PIKJ.J reported a 0.6% dip in full-year earnings and scrapped its annual dividend to preserve cash, sending its shares almost 9% lower.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is Pushing All Countries to New Levels of Leverage?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what is pushing all countries to new levels of leverage.

    May 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular