South Africa's rand dips as U.S.-China trade deal uncertainty lingers

Mfuneko Toyana Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand inched lower in early trade on Wednesday, tracking its emerging market peers in Asia as continued uncertainty about the outcome of U.S.-China trade talks kept big bets at bay.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.15% weaker at 14.8250 per dollar from an opening level of 14.7930.

U.S. President Donald Trump said overnight that Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal to defuse the trade war, after top negotiators from the two countries spoke by telephone on Tuesday.

The comments boosted hopes that the dispute would be resolved by year-end. The dollar gained and Wall Street's three major indexes hit all-time highs, with emerging market currencies slipping as a result.

Bonds were slightly weaker, with the benchmark government issue due in 2026 ZAR186= adding 0.5 basis point to 8.48%.

Banking World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

