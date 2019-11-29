South Africa's rand dips ahead of trade, budget data

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened early on Friday, as disappearing bets of the United States central bank cutting lending rates further added to worries about the local economy.

At 0700 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was 0.24% weaker at 14.7350 per dollar, compared with an overnight close of 14.70, in relatively light-volume trade with the U.S. markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The dollar climbed higher on Friday, as data showing the U.S. economy is on a firm footing led investors to cut back rate-cut bets that have so far supported flows into high-yielding emerging currencies such as the rand.

Trade and monthly government budget balance figures due in the session, ahead of next Tuesday's third quarter economic growth data, were set to drive sentiment, with 14.80 the next sell target.

Bonds edged firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 paper ZAR186= down 1 basis point to 8.465%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alex Richardson)

