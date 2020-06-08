South Africa's rand creeps up as risk sentiment holds, stocks slip

Adds latest figures, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched firmer on Monday as hopes of a rapid global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to feed risk appetite.

At 1550 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was up 0.11% at 16.8000 per dollar, having earlier touched a session-best of 16.7100 in an advance across emerging markets stemming mainly from Friday's better than expected jobs data from the United States.

"The domestic currency continues to strengthen as it reflects improving global financial market sentiment, said Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

"The latest economic data to support improving risk-on investor attitude is the unexpected drop that occurred in the U.S. unemployment rate."

Government bonds turned weaker following lat week's rally, with the yield on the 10-year instrument ZAR2030= up 7 basis points to 9.01%.

The Johannesburg stock market slipped as banks and industrial companies fell despite a rise in crude and gold prices.

The FTSE/JSE Top-40 index .JTOPI was down 0.16% to end the day at 50,118 points while the all share index .JALSHfell 0.07% to close at 54,684 points.

Shares in South African petrochemicals giant Sasol SOLJ.J increased by almost 15% as crude oil prices went up as the OPEC+ nations agreed output cuts through July.

However, crude dipped later on Monday as Saudi Arabia clarified that there will be no additional voluntary cuts by the Gulf nations in July.

The mining index .JRESI was up 1.3% and the gold index .JGLDX index rose 3.2% on Monday.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Tumelo Modiba; Editing by Ken Ferris)

